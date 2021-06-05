Vestas selling tower production plant to South Korean company CS Wind

PUEBLO — A big change is coming for one of Pueblo's largest employers.

Vestas is selling its tower production plant to South Korean wind energy company, CS Wind.

Vestas said the change is happening because they want to focus on other projects.

The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation said there will be no layoffs at the plant and the move should benefit Pueblo.

"It's our understanding and feel that this could potentially, it could lead to more jobs down the road. So it is positive for the community and it sounds like it is a positive move for the wind industry as well," Jeff Shaw with PEDCO said.

Vestas said the deal should be official within the next two months.