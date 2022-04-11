'Very large, wind driven’ wildfire closes US 34 in both directions in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. – A “very large, wind driven” fire closed US 34 in Morgan County Sunday afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions at Weld County Road 91 to the east and Highway 114 to the west, according to the Wiggins Police Department. Officers said there were also multiple accidents in the area, but did not specify how those crashes occurred or if there were any injuries.

The Platte Valley Protection District, which responded to the blaze, said on Facebook the “very large, wind driven” ground cover fire was burning around Empire Reservoir.

They reminded residents to not burn on Sunday, due to the elevated risk of fire danger.

Fire Weather Warnings were posted for Denver, the I-25 Corridor and much of eastern Colorado for Sunday.