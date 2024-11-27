VENU, parent company of Ford Amphitheater going public according to a company announcement

COLORADO SPRINGS — The parent company of the Ford Amphitheater, VENU, announced that they will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 27.

VENU was founded by J.W. Roth, an entrepreneur in Colorado Springs. They focus on live music and luxury entertainment experiences.

One of the more well-known ventures locally is the Ford Amphitheater on Colorado Springs's northeast side of town. The 8,000 amphitheater opened on August 9, 2024.

The company has other ventures in Colorado Springs including the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse, and The Hall at Bouran Brothers as well. The company is expanding it's amphitheater investments and says two projects are underway in Oklahoma and Texas.

One 12,500 and one 20,000-seat venue both named the Sunset Amphitheater, the names could change as seen locally after VENU sold the naming rights of the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs and is now the Ford Amphitheater.

In a company release, VENU announced the initial public offering would include 1.2 million shares of common stock for $10 a share. The shares were expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "VENU" on November 27 and are expected to close on November 29.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.