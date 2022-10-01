Venetucci Farms Pumpkin fest has started

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's officially October and time again for some fall fun. Venetucci Farms Pumpkin fest is happening every weekend this month.

Your $5 admission gives you access to hayrides, games, concessions, and lots of fall photo areas.

And if you visit the pumpkin patch, you can bring one home for $10.

Venetucci farms was started by Nick "The pumpkin man" Venetucci and his wife Bambi.

For many years, they welcomed schoolchildren to their farm to pick a pumpkin.

Fall fest is happening Fridays through Sundays all month from 9 AM until 2 PM. You can find more info on their website at venetuccifarm.org.

