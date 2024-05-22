Vendors gather in Colorado Springs to support small business owners Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Getting a small business off the ground takes a lot of different resources and Tuesday, more than 40 vendors gathered in Colorado Springs to help support small business owners.

It was part of the 2024 Business Resource Fair held at the Pikes Peak United Way's Family Success Center, which is located off of Verde Drive on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

This is the first time the event has been held for small business owners since the COVID19 pandemic.

Organizers say they hope this event helped highlight the importance of creating connections for success.

"We are a relationship building community," said Heather McBroom, Executive Director for Thrive Network. "So, it's really important that you know how to create genuine relationships. Not just networking your business, but how do you create relationships that are gonna help you in your business."

The Thrive Network is a nonprofit who's mission is engaging, educating and empowering individuals to unlock their potential, build resilient businesses and strengthen under resourced communities through entrepreneurship.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit The Thrive Network's website.

___

Thousands of people in Colorado Springs are petitioning for a building height limit downtown. They want to put it to a vote on the November ballot. Petition to vote for Colorado Springs downtown building height limit

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.