Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs

The Venardos Circus has returned to Colorado Springs for a two-week run. The attraction is once again teaming up with FH Beerworks to host the series of performances. The Broadway-style circus debuted at the 2014 L.A. County Fair and has since delighted audiences across the country.

The show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience. Ringmaster and Circus Producer Kevin Venardos studies musical theater in college before landing a gig as ringmaster with Barnum and Bailey's Circus.

He said he started the small business as a way to combine his love for Broadway musicals with the thrill of a big top performance.

"Dreams can start in very small places and I think that the very essence of what makes things possible is when a team works together to bring it to life," Vendardos said.

The show is intimate with audience members seated no farther than 25 feet from the stage. Performances will take place Wednesdays through Sundays through July 31st at FH Beerworks, 2490 Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.

The brewery will remain open throughout the circus. In fact, guests can receive a 10 percent discount on their orders at FH Beerworks, NEAT Whiskey House, and 1231 Craft Kitchen food truck.

Performances last approximately 90 minutes with a brief intermission. Venardos encourages those interested in attending to purchase tickets in advance online because many performances are expected to sell out.

