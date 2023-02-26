Vehicle sought in murder investigation, victim identified

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo Police Department released images Saturday evening of a vehicle sought in connection with a murder investigation from Friday. The vehicle in question appears to be a black Ford Mustang. Investigators are asking for help locating the vehicle and its occupants.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at 3050 W. Northern Avenue on Friday evening. The department reports officers arrived at the scene 8:22 p.m. and located the victim. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident. They do not believe there is an active threat to the community. On Feb. 28, the victim was identified as 79-year-old Fred Ettleman of Rye.

This is the third homicide of the year in Pueblo. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact the Pueblo Police Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at (719) 320-6022.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

