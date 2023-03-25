Vehicle crashes into Murray Hill apartment complex overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — During the early hours of Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into an apartment complex near Murray and Galley.

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING: People living at this apartment complex near Murray and Galley woke up early Saturday to the sound of a vehicle crashing into the front of their complex. This is video I got from the scene at around 3am. We'll provide more details as we learn them. pic.twitter.com/95jKrsuyQ4 — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) March 25, 2023

No residents were injured but were startled and awakened by the sound of a car crashing and rolling into the front of the complex.

Two people were said to have been in the vehicle, but the accident's cause is still under investigation.

____

