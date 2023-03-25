Watch Now
Vehicle crashes into Murray Hill apartment complex overnight

During the early hours of Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into an apartment complex near Murray and Galley.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 25, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — During the early hours of Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crashing into an apartment complex near Murray and Galley.

No residents were injured but were startled and awakened by the sound of a car crashing and rolling into the front of the complex.

Two people were said to have been in the vehicle, but the accident's cause is still under investigation.

