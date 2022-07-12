Vehicle crash in Colorado Springs leaves one person hospitalized, another dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person was hospitalized and another person has died following a vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Parkside Dr. and E. Pikes Peak Ave.

At approximately 8:23 a.m. on July 12, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection where a vehicle attempted to turn on Pikes Peak Ave. and was hit by the tow truck.

According to police, the tow truck had a car on the flatbread was traveling east on E. Pikes Peak Ave. at Parkside Dr. when the vehicle that was traveling north on Parkside Dr. made a left turn on E. Pikes Peak Ave., pulling in front of the tow truck.

The tow truck hit the side of the SUV before coming to a rest on the north side of E. Pikes Peak.

Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the individuals who was transported has succumbed to their injuries.

_____

