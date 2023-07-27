Vehicle crash forces temporary closure for Fountain Post Office

FOUNTAIN, CO — A Fountain post office is closed after a vehicle crashed into the front entrance of the building Thursday.

USPS says there were no injuries as a result of the accident. It is unclear at this time what led to the driver running into the entrance, or if they will be charged with a crime.

All customers are asked to use the Security Post Office to pick up their mail. The Security Post Office's hours are located below:



Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

USPS tells News5 the closure is temporary, and there is no timeline for reopening at this time until the structure of the building can be evaluated and deemed safe. ____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.