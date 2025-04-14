Body of missing canoer at Spinney Mountain State Park found Monday

PARK COUNTY — The body of a missing canoer at Spinney Mountain State Park was recovered Monday afternoon, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

While life jackets were found on the canoe, CPW says it doesn't appear the victim was wearing one. Their name will be released at a later time by the Park County Coroner.

Previous Coverage

CPW and the Colorado Springs Fire Department's (CSFD) Heavy Rescue Dive Unit are working with the Hartsel Fire Protection District to recover a missing person on Monday.

According to CPW, a canoe with two adults in it tipped over while at the Spinney Mountain State Park Reservoir on Saturday. One person managed to swim to shore, but the other was unaccounted for.

The Hartsel Fire Protection District, which is the lead agency on the incident, confirmed to News5 Monday afternoon that this is now being considered a recovery effort.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Rescue crews on Monday, April 14, were searching for a person who went missing from a canoe at Spinney Mountain Reservoir on Saturday, April 12.

The Park County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with the efforts.

Watch How The CSFD Specialized Dive Team Trains For Missions Like This One

CSFD's Heavy Rescue Dive Unit is an eight person team, all on sight at Spinney Mountain Reservoir on Monday, according to the department.

The unit specializes in dive-specific incidents. They also have an underwater drone used for reconnaissance ahead of dives.

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.