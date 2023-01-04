Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group merging to better serve rural Southern Colorado

Valley-Wide Health Systems and Southeast Health Group (SHG) have decided to go through with a merger to better serve rural counties in Southern Colorado.

On December 15th, 2022 the board of directors of the two entities voted in favor of the merger.

In a press release from SHG the decision will have a profound impact on the integration of physical and mental health services for those in rural Southern Colorado. The two groups see this as a new opportunity to provide "whole-person healthcare."

“We have always worked closely to meet the needs of our communities, especially where our service areas overlap in the lower Arkansas Valley," said Dr. Jania Arnoldi, President/Chief Executive Officer of Valley-Wide, and Dr. JC Carrica, Chief Executive Officer of SHG in a joint statement. "Formally merging the companies will help both entities overcome workforce shortage, breakdown access to care barriers, create communication efficiencies across the many health care services we collectively provide, and focus more attention on innovation.”

The merger of the two entities is expected to be one that will take some time with a completion date set at June 30, 2023. Both Caricca and Arnoldi wanted it to be clear that this merger will not come with any layoffs.

As the merger continues, clients can expect to receive letters in late February or early March detailing the care changes clients can expect to see. Both groups' websites, social media, and signage will change over the coming months to reflect the single Valley-Wide entity in the next 6 months.

Valley-Wide Health Systems has 16 primary care delivery sites throughout Southern Colorado. The full-service clinics are also complimented by the groups by ten dental clinics, four physical therapy clinics, nine outpatient behavioral health clinics, three peer support locations, two vocational programs, and numerous ancillary health services.

