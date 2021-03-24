Vail Resorts drops 2021-2022 Epic Pass prices by 20%

VAIL, Colo. — Vail Resorts has reduced all Epic Pass prices by 20% so more people can enjoy the slopes, the company said Wednesday morning.

“We reduced pass prices 20% to make it easier for everyone to enjoy the mountains,” the Vail Resorts website reads . “Get your pass now and start dreaming of your winter adventure.”

This comes as part of the company's Epic for Everyone, which aims to make season pass prices easier for more people to purchase.

The 2021-2022 season passes are now available:



Epic Pass: Unlimited access with no blackout dates. Usually $979, now $783

Epic Local Pass: Access the best skiing at a good value. Excludes holiday access. Usually $729, now $583

Epic Day Pass: This new option, coming in May, welcomes skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes 1-7 days at 29 resorts. A four-day pass now costs $323, which is $81 less than last year. A one-day pass now costs $87, down $22 from last year

To learn more about the breakdown of each pass, click here . For FAQs on this pricing, click here.

This price reduction applies to everybody, no matter if you've purchased a season pass before or not.