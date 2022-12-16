VA Secretary visits Colorado Springs to promote PACT Act expanded benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — VA Secretary Denis McDonough visited the Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs Thursday to meet with staff and patients and encourage veterans to enroll in the new PACT Act program.

"Veterans have waited too long to get access to care and benefits that they've earned and deserved for exposure to toxins," McDonough said.

He said as many as 4 million Americans served in the regions where they may have been exposed to the toxins.

The Lindstrom Clinic hosted an open house on Thursday evening where the staff was ready to help screen veterans to determine their risks.

"The thing about environmental exposures, you never know when or if it will affect you," said Michael Killmer, Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

The administration also announced this week that those suffering from a terminal condition due to toxic exposure will have their claim moved to the top of the list.

"President Biden, in light of his personal connection to this issue, has also said, if you are a veteran suffering from cancer, we will process your claims first," McDonough said.

The secretary also recognized the need to build trust with veterans to receive the care they've earned. He pointed to the open house as an example of the way the VA is adapting to meet veterans' needs.

"Too often we've suggested that maybe you fit your life into our bureaucracy ... That's not what you see here today," McDonough said.

"This is a system that is building our infrastructure into their lives."

Veterans who are interested in the expanded PACT Act benefits are encouraged to visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MY VA 411, 1-800-698-2411.

