VA expands resources across Southern and Eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Department of Veteran's Affairs says they soon expect the veteran population of Colorado Springs to be larger than the veteran population of Denver. They're expanding their resources across the Front Range.

On Tuesday, the VA hosted a Resource Fair and Town Hall at the American Legion post 5. Several veterans came in and were able to receive help with healthcare. Curtis Mitchell, a Navy veteran, was one of them.

“Medication for my epilepsy has affected me and shown signs of PTSD, which I didn't know I had, really," said Mitchell.

He was able to sign up for benefits and encourages other veterans to do so.

“I came here and got enrolled right away, which is good, and now I have to follow up with a doctor's appointment for an initial visit," continued Mitchell.

James Crabtree is the Assistant Director for the Pikes Peak region of Eastern Colorado Healthcare System with the VA. He says that fairs like this across the state help them reach more people.

“We know they're not just in densely populated areas like Denver, Aurora… We understand they're in areas like Lamar, La Junta, Pueblo, Alamosa, and Salida," said Crabtree.

Along with the resource fair, the VA offered a town hall between veterans and directors.

“We find value in that two-way conversation, our director will actually be here," said Crabtree.

They are looking to screen 40,000 veterans across the state for toxic exposure. If you want to get screened, call 720-857-2511. There will be two more resource fairs: one on Wednesday the 15th in Pueblo, and one on Thursday the 16th in Buena Vista.

