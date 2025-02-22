VA Clinic holds flag presentation, honors Private First Class Floyd K. Lindstrom

COLORADO SPRINGS — The VA Clinic in Colorado Springs held a flag presentation ceremony Friday morning. It was to honor the fact that the clinic's namesake, Private First Class Floyd K. Lindstrom, died during the month of February.

He was killed while fighting in World War II.

The ceremony was also an official observance of the 10th anniversary of the clinic's opening in December of 2014. The flag that was presented flew over the clinic the day it opened and began serving veterans.

