Utility scam calls on the rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities is warning customers that scam calls 'spoofing' their number are on the rise.

Spoofing is a tactic used by scammers that uses the same number or email address to fool a customer into thinking they are a legitimate service representative.

The scammers in this case are using the Colorado Springs Utilities service phone number, 719-448-4800 to call numbers in the area. If answered, the call will play a recorded message demanding payment. Colorado Springs Utilities say they do "not call customers with a payment demand."

In light of the scam, Colorado Springs Utilities provided a list of 6 things that they will never do.

Require customers to make payments with a credit card or prepaid gift card and claim services will be shut off if payment is not made immediately. Make outbound calls demanding immediate payment. Call requesting payment for a meter replacement. Call and ask for a social security number. Collect payments in-person at your home via cash, check or money order. Partner directly with any solar company.

If someone calls you claiming to be from Colorado Springs Utilities and asks you to do any of these things, you should hang up.

For more information on how to protect yourself against scammers, you can check out Colorado Springs Utilities scams web page here: https://www.csu.org/Pages/Scams.aspx

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter