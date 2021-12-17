Utility providers improve power restoration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The round-the-clock operations to restore electrical power continue for the third day in Southern Colorado. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Black Hills Energy had 727 remaining outages which included 96 in Pueblo, 15 in Canon City, and 616 in Rocky Ford. During the peak of the storm Wednesday, roughly 27,000 outages were reported.

Linemen crews from Colorado Springs Utilities have restored power to 88 percent of the community. However, some 5,000 outages remain. During the peak of the storm, some 40,000 outages were reported in Colorado Springs.

A new conference is planned with Colorado Springs Utilities for 11:30 a.m.