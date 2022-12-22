USPS preparing for deliveries in frigid temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS — This is the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service as they ship millions of packages around the nation. As frigid temperatures roll through Southern Colorado, the shipping facility in Colorado Springs is gearing up for the cold.

This month the facility has processed 1.3 million packages and around 15 million letters. Vanessa Dunham, the plant manager, said USPS is prepared to keep delivering packages despite negative temperatures.

"We prepare for this season all year long. This is our season. As far as getting your packages to the door, we are going to make every effort possible to get them there by the holiday," she said.

Dunham said USPS carrier drivers leave around 7 a.m. and come back after dark. They will have snow chains if needed and hand warmers in their vehicles.

With help from machinery and over 300 employees, the plant can process around 5,000 packages per hour. Candy Clark, a mail handler, said there is a lot of hard work put in behind the scenes.

"A lot of us do work long hours and it is really hard on us and our family. It's a lot more physical than I think a lot of people think."

The deadline to ship a package to still be delivered by Christmas through the USPS Priority Mail Express Service is Dec. 23.

