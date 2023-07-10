USPS introduces USPS Ground Advantage

COLORADO — Today, the United State Postal Service announced the launch of USPS Ground Advantage, a new way to ship from coast-to-coast. This new way of shipping can get packages across the continental United States in two to five business days.

"USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS," said Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO. "By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market. With USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of the growing package business.”

With the launch of USPS Ground Advantage, USPS will be getting rid of the following services:



USPS Retail Ground

USPS Parcel Select Ground

USPS First-Class Package Service

Ground Returns

First-Class Package Return Service

USPS Ground Advantage plays a key role in USPS' shipping service growth strategy as part of their 10-year "Delivering for America" plan.

Key features of the new shipping offering include:



the ability for packages to be delivered across the continental U.S. in 2-5 business days

free package pickup service

the ability for customers to use USPS Ground Advantage return service to return items to businesses

$100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages ($5,000 in additional coverage can be purchased)

USPS Ground Advantage is now available from all Post Offices to all 50 states, PO Boxes, APOs, FPOs, DPOs, U.S. military bases, territories, and Freely Associated States.

For more information about USPS Ground Advantage, click here.

____

