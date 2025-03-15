USOPM launching 'Spring Into Victory' over spring break

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) will be hosting 'Spring Into Victory,' keeping the museum open for seven days a week during spring break.

Starting March 24, museum visitors are invited to explore "expanded opportunities" to learn more about the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the athletes that make it possible.

The week of events will end on Sunday, March 30.

The museum is usually closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but will open and host special events for the spring break special.

USOPM, in collaboration with TrueSport, will be hosting a Museum-wide scavenger hunt to "encourage visitors to explore exhibits while learning about the core values of sportsmanship, respect, and perseverance."

The Special Athlete Appearances and Activities of 'Spring Into Victory' can be found below:



Tuesday, March 25 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) // Laser pistol demo with Samantha Schultz, 2020 Olympian, pentathlon

// Laser pistol demo with Samantha Schultz, 2020 Olympian, pentathlon Wednesday, March 26 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) // Meet & greet with Alexis Lagan, 2x Olympian, shooting

// Meet & greet with Alexis Lagan, 2x Olympian, shooting Thursday, March 27 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) // Laser pistol demo with Samantha Schultz, 2020 Olympian, pentathlon

// Laser pistol demo with Samantha Schultz, 2020 Olympian, pentathlon Friday, March 28 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) // Meet & greet with YanXiao Gong, 2024 Paralympian, shooting

// Meet & greet with YanXiao Gong, 2024 Paralympian, shooting Saturday, March 29:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m . // Laser pistol demo with Samantha Schultz, 2020 Olympian, pentathlon 12 – 1 p.m. // Meet & greet with Jacarra Winchester, 2020 Olympian, wrestling 1 – 3 p.m. // TrueSport scavenger hunt 3 – 4 p.m. // Colorado Resident Saturday presented by Xfinity



To plan your trip and purchase tickets, visit the USOPM website.





____

