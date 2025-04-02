USOPM announces new virtual book club series starting in late April

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be hosting the Legacy Library: Virtual Book Club, starting April 22.

Team USA fans, sports enthusiasts, book lovers, and museum supporters will have the opportunity to come together to explore the personal stories of Olympians and Paralympians.

“Legacy Library: Virtual Book Club expands the Museum’s reach beyond our physical space, giving audiences across the country the chance to connect with Olympians and Paralympians in a personal way."



“These books offer firsthand perspectives on perseverance, dedication, and resilience, making for inspiring and engaging discussions.” Marisa Wigglesworth, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

According to the museum, a book written by an Olympian or Paralympian will be introduced every quarter.

The Olympians, Paralympians, and reader Kara Winger will host Zoom discussions.

The 2025 schedule, provided by the USOPM, can be found below:



Tuesday, April 22 @ 6:00 p.m.

Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, Fcking Up, and Figuring It Out Gracie Gold, 2014 Olympian, figure skating

Tuesday, August 19 @ 6:00 p.m.

The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion Melissa Stockwell, four-time Paralympian, swimming & triathlon

Tuesday, December 16 @ 6:00 p.m.

Beyond The Surface: A Gold Medalist’s Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself Jessica Long, 18-time Paralympic champion, swimming



The book club is free to the public. To learn more about the new series and to register, visit the USOPM's registration page.





