USNORTHCOM sends over 1,000 troops to the southern border

USNORTHCOM, Colo. (KOAA) — U.S. Northern Command has deployed more than 1,000 additional service members to the southern border.

The border task force operates under NORTHCOM at Peterson Space Force Base, but the military members come from all over the U.S.

Those deployed will have several different jobs at the border, including the following:



providing medical support

operational support

engineering support

