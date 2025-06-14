USNORTHCOM announces more security at military installations

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) announced Saturday morning that it will be adding additional security to all military installations in the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility because of "world events," according to a news release.

Employees and visitors at military installations should expect longer wait times for access.

While USNORTHCOM says they're not aware of any specific threat, they say increased force protection measures will remain in place until further notice.

The policies and procedures in place are to protect the Department of Defense in its entirety from terrorist acts, the release says.

USNORTHCOM says that installation commanders have the authority to implement Increased Force Protection Condition (FPCON) measures that USNORTHCOM declares based on a perceived threat.

USNORTHCOM partners with federal, tribal, state, local, and U.S. government agencies to defeat terrorism and defend the Homeland, according to the release.

