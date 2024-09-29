USFS and Monument Fire fully contain North Beaver Creek Fire northeast of Woodland Park

EL PASO COUNTY — As of 1 p.m., the North Creek Beaver Fire has reached 100% containment.

As of 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, The U.s. Forest Service and Monument Fire have partnered up to fight a .25 acre fire known as the North Beaver Creek Fire.

The fire is located in El Paso County, 8.6 miles northeast of Woodland Park.

So far no structures have been threatened.

No closures/evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of this fire is unknown, but under investigation.

Ponderosa pine is currently fueling the fire.

An initial response by USFS and Monument Fire has caused all forward progression to stop and a fire line has been constructed around the fire.

Smoke is highly visible from Colorado Springs and Monument.

