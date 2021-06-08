Use these driving tips to survive the pain at the gas pump!

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you plan on traveling this summer, experts say prepare to feel some pain at the pump, or at least in your wallet! The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has risen above $3 for the first time since 2014.

News5 spoke with AAMCO Vice President and Certified Car Technician, Bruce Chidsey, about how to make your fuel last longer.

Chidsey says the number one thing that wastes gas is how you drive. If you are hard on the gas or break pedal and you drive in an aggressive manner that can cause you to waste gas. If you drive like this on the highway ,you can waste up 30 percent of your fuel economy. Also, if you speed, that could waste seven to 14 percent of additional fuel.

Before you hit the road, check your tires! If you have low pressure or they are under-inflated, your car has to work harder when you drive it, also wasting gas. Make sure you get out the heavy things in your car, backseat, or trunk. This can weigh your car down. Same goes for roof or luggage carriers!

Chidsey says it's also important to fill up at the right times.

"I would tell you not to let it get below a quarter tank if you can avoid it," Chidsey explained. "Don't let it tell you that you have 50 miles left or the light comes on, because the fuel pump could become over heated and you can actually lessen the life of your fuel pump."

Ride sharing is also an option. You can also car pool with friends or combine errands. Downloading an app to help you save on gas is also a smart option.

For more tips, click here. To find the cheapest gas prices in you area, click here.