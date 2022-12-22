Use of force expert weighs in on traffic stop beating in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorneys for a Colorado Springs man who was injured during a traffic stop in October, filed a lawsuit against three Colorado Springs police officers today. The incident was caught on police body camera video, and today, a retired police officer also analyzed that video and is weighing in.

According to the lawsuit, three CSPD officers allegedly used excessive force against Galvin Gadson, 29 years old. The lawsuit names officers Colby Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher Hummel.

The suit alleges they deliberately, knowingly, intentionally, and violently beat Gadson during a traffic stop on October 9. The suit also claims Officer Anderson hit Gadson 20 times over the head with a closed fist.

“You don't have thoughts when that's happening, you’re just trying to survive,” said Gadson. “I’m scared of all of these police officers at this moment, because I feel like they are all in cooperation with those who hurt me. Until they are suspended, I will not feel safe in Colorado Springs.”

Last week, Gadson's attorneys released body cam video of the incident. Gadson was pulled over for not having license plates and going 15 in a 45 mile per hour zone. Officers also investigated him for a possible DUI. That charge was later dropped.

Natasha Powers is a retired police officer and use of force expert, who weighed in after watching the video.

“This incident went from zero to, average-everyday-contact-for-registration-violation, to a use of force where this man afterwards, and it's clear on the video, suffered injury,” said Powers.

Powers says Gadson appears confused, and also questioned officers about the arrest. She said officers did not give Gadson an explanation as to why he was being detained for investigation of a DUI.

“It was simply, ‘get out of the car. You're under arrest for DUI.’ That makes no sense at all,” said Powers. “And this particular driver had every right to ask him questions with regard to, ‘why am I being arrested? What did I do?’”

News5 also asked Powers if she believes all three officers used excessive use of force, to which she responded, “I would say on the initial observation, it would be all three of them. Majority of the time, the cops get it right. In this particular situation, I really think they did not get it right, and I think they failed in their jobs.”

Today, those in support of Gadson stood behind him and his attorney's during the press conference, demanding justice. Now, they're seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the officers, and they want a jury to decide what those damages should be.

“I feel hurt, my feelings are hurt, and my body hurts. So we definitely need justice in Colorado Springs, and we're not going to stop until we get justice,” said Gadson.

Charges for Gadson of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest are still pending in this case. Both of these are misdemeanors.

Colorado Springs police previously released a statement saying the officers' use of force was found to be within policy. With regards to the lawsuit, CSPD says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

