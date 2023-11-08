USDA Forest Service and National Park Service waives fees to visit public lands

LAKEWOOD — The USDA Forest Service is waiving all day-use fees in honor of Veteran's Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the following sites will be free to all visitors:



Chimney Rock National Monument on The San Juan National Forest

Arapaho National Recreation Area on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland

Fish Creek Falls on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests

Fess for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits will still apply.

The USDA Forest Service offers six fee-free days a year to encourage the public to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. Veteran's Day will be their last fee-free day in 2023.

Know Before You Go

All visitors should consider the following best-practice tips in order to stay safe while visiting public lands:



Be prepared with the appropriate clothing, gear, food, and water before venturing out in winter conditions.

Check the status of the roads and trails at your destination.

Be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry. (For the latest information on staying safe in avalanche country, visit avalanche.org)

Additional safety information can be found on the USDA Forest Service's Know Before You Go website.

Free Entry at National Parks and National Monuments

Entry fees will also be waived at National Park Service Sights in honor of Veterans Day this weekend. There are a total of three National Parks and more than eight National Historic Monuments or sights across the state. Take a look at the map below to find some near you.

Know Before You Go

Rocky Mountain Park

While often Rocky Mountain National Park requires a timed entry permit, that system is only in place May - October during peak visitor season to minimize human impact.

Visit the National Park website to learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.