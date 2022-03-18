USAFA women's basketball advances to round two of Women's National Invitational Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The U.S. Air Force Academy women's basketball has advanced to round two in the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

The Falcons faced off against the University of San Francisco on Thursday night and won 64-60.

San Francisco finished third in the West Coast Conference, reaching the semifinals of the WCC Tournament before being eliminated by Gonzaga.

UC Irvine is up against UCLA Friday night at 10 p.m. ET to find out who the Falcons will play next.

