USAFA to reopen planetarium to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy will host an open house to unveil the Academy Planetarium and Stem Center.

"The planetarium offers a unique opportunity to introduce people, especially children, to some of the fundamentals of STEM and discovery," said Lisa Neener, visitor experience and STEM outreach chief. "It provides a fun and engaging environment to educate and excite the public, and let them know we’re open once again."

The open house will be the first public event at the planetarium since COVID-19 shut down public access.

The planetarium had just recently reopened in 2019 with renovations after it closed in 2004.

According to a news release from the Air Force in 2004, the building once saw as many as 200,000 visitors each year in the 1970s. However, advertising was cut and visitation fell to approximately 20,000 visitors after 9/11, which forced its closure.

The inflatable planetarium will be set up inside Arnold Hall, and there will be a montage of short video clips highlighting STEM activities, Academy missions, and show trailers.

"We welcome all community members, service members and their families to attend this event," said Neener. "This event is geared towards families with children of all ages and those interested in STEM. The event includes food trucks, an inflatable planetarium, and photo opportunities with cadet falconers."

The event is on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free to all attendees. Parking is available in the upper parking lot at Harmon Hall (next to the planetarium) with additional parking available at the Visitor Center.

