USAFA Cadet passes away while with her family in Idaho on Tuesday

IDAHO — Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster, suddenly passed away while with her family in Idaho on Tuesday.

Foster was 23 years old and was a member of the Class of 2025. She was a Geospatial Sciences major, and a Soaring Instructor Pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron.

She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2021.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our teammate, Cadet First Class K. Emily Jean Foster, over the holiday break. She was a stellar cadet, leader, mentor and friend throughout her time here at the Academy and we are shaken by her loss."



“We will support Emily’s family, Cadet Squadron 14, her friends and colleagues and the entire Academy team during this difficult time.” Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent

USAFA Officials say that there will be "a full complement of support services" following Foster's passing.

Foster's parents also released the following statement:

“Emily came home at Thanksgiving with extreme exhaustion and severe headaches. It was discovered on the 14th of December that Emily had two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors. On the 31st of December she passed away from these aggressive brain tumors." Cheryl and Jeremy Foster

