USAFA Cadet dies from a head injury after a fall

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Academy announced that one of its cadets died after a fall that happened during 'personal recreation.'

According to the Academy, on April 23, Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams suffered a head injury in a skateboarding accident. Adams was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries on May 3.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force."

