USAFA cadet convicted of sexual abuse of a child

Posted at 10:29 PM, Dec 20, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — A U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Justin Zimmerman was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and providing alcohol to a minor.

This comes after a general court-martial that ended on Saturday. A panel of eight officers deliberated nearly five hours before handing down a guilty verdict following the week-long trial.

In addition to time in prison, Zimmerman will also be dismissed from the Air Force and must give up all pay and allowances.

