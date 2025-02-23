USAF Cadet Chorale performs their "Upward Bound" concert on Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy Cadet Chorale performed Saturday night.

It was their "Upward Bound" concert, and it was free and open to everyone.

News5's Cassime Joseph

The cadet-led choir worked under Christine Hitt and Kobe Achu to put on the concert. The Academy's Wings of Gold blue grass band also put on a show for everyone.

It was hosted at the First Congregational Church, with their choir also singing alongside the cadets.

News5's Cassime Joseph

Concertgoers tell us it was an inspiring display of talent and unity.

Organizers of the event say this was an opportunity to strengthen the academy's ties with the local community through music.





Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings. Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.