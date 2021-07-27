USA Triathlon hosts watch party to cheer on women's team

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is home to USA Triathlon, the national governing body for the sport.

The triathlon events in the 2020 Summer Olympics ​kicked off on Sunday with the men's, followed by the women's on Monday.

On Monday, Katie Zaferes brought home the bronze medal.

Zaferes is the 3rd US tri-athlete to medal in Olympic competition.

To celebrate, USA Triathlon gathered together for a watch party at ViewHouse.

Megan Ritch, Manager of Diversity at USA Triathlon, shares how prideful she is to be a member in the Olympic City during the Olympics.

"We can run into these athletes, you know, in the office just walking around while we are working. It is exciting. It kind of makes it real getting to be around them so frequently. It's something we almost take advantage of being in Colorado Springs. We get used to seeing them day in and day out," said Ritch.

USA's team is comprised of five athletes, three women and two men.

A mixed relay will take place this year, in addition to the swimming, cycling, and running.

This is the first year for the relay, two men and two women compete for each team.

The relay takes place on Tuesday.

"What I personally love about the triathlon is it's not just about the elite athletes that are performing around the world or at the Olympics. It's about people like me who can compete in triathlon just because it's something that will make you feel good about your life and it keeps you healthier and happier," said Victoria Brumfield, Chief of Staff at USA Triathlon.

