USA Boxing to open new training facility downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO — A new boxing ring might be popping up in Pueblo come August.

The Pueblo City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance approving that USA Boxing lease a vacant building as a new training facility at the corner of 4th and Main St.

"It's awesome!" said Isaac Alvarez, the up-and-coming Pueblo boxing star.

“I think you’d be able to get like the best of work and a lot of tips and learning skills… We could learn off of each other and stuff like that,” said Alvarez, contemplating the benefits of USA boxing expanding business into Pueblo.

The lease would be month-to-month at a cost of $1,200 dollars.

“It’s not an economic development kind of business… It’s mostly… Can we figure out a way to make these professional coaching services available to some of our youth here in Pueblo who are interested in it," said Mayor Gradisar, explaining the intention behind USA Boxing's expansion.

USA Boxing is coming to Pueblo. The motion to approve that this building in downtown be leased to USA Boxing as a new training facility branch is scheduled for tonight's City Council meeting.

The Mayor says Coach Luis "Joe" Ybarra contacted him about the idea a while ago.

"We have people traveling from Pueblo to El Paso county, so this will make it much more convenient for them to participate!"

Alvarez says that Pueblo is limited on resources when it comes to boxing programs.

“Very few, if any… To find sparring and stuff like that we have to travel like to Denver, Springs, and there’s not really much here!”

The Mayor says providing more access to boxing for Pueblo's youth is the biggest motivation behind agreeing to lease the space.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to provide this kind of training, this kind of recreation, this kind of therapy if you will to some of our young people who have had a tough year!”

However, the building is still for sale by the city. If someone wants to buy the Pope Block building, there is a possibility that USA Boxing would lose their spot.

City Council will vote on the ordinance on July 12 at 7:00 pm. The meeting is open to the City Council Chambers, or may be livestreamed here or the City of Pueblo's Facebook page.