USA Basketball announces training camp featuring 16 athletes to trial for upcoming 3v3 basketball tournaments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Basketball has announced it will be hosting a team training camp to determine how they will move forward with 3v3 basketball over the course of the next few years.

16 athletes were invited to participate in the training camp.

These athletes possess a variety of different skill sets and experience, ranging from traditional 5v5 to 3v3 basketball experience, both professionally and collegiately.

A list of the invitees includes: Trey Bardsley, Canyon Barry, Charlie Brown Jr., Devin Cannady, Henry Caruso, Jimmer Fredette, Mitch Hahn, Justin Hamilton, Khalil Iverson, Jalen Lecque, Jeremy Lieberman, Kareem Maddox, Trey McGowens, James Parrott, Dylan Travis and Bryce Wills.

The training camp will be held Feb. 16-18 in Colorado Springs. A committee will attend the camp, and make evaluations of the players.

3v3 basketball is played only on one half of the court with a 10 minute game clock and 12 second shot clock.

Teams must “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line after a defensive rebound, made basket, or steal.

The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals(anything within the 2-point arc), or 2-point shots(3v3 version of the 3-point shot), wins the game, or if time expires the team with the highest score wins.

Following the camp, the decision will be made on how they plan to move forward with the players who will participate in three major tournaments including the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2024 u23 3v3 Men’s National Team, and the teams that will compete in the 2024 FIBA 3v3 World Tour.

