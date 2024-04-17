USA Basketball announces the men's roster for the Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Men's National Team roster competing at the Paris Olympics has been unveiled by USA Basketball, and it contains all of your favorite headline athletes.

The roster includes 12 athletes, all of whom are in the NBA.

Here is the full team heading to Paris:



Lebron James - Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday - Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

No team would be complete without their coaching staff, and just like the player roster, they brought out the heavy hitters.

The coaching staff tasked with leading the charge is comprised of these four bosses:



Steve Kerr(Head Coach) - Golden State Warriors

Mark Few - Gonzaga University

Tyronn Lue - Los Angeles Clippers

Erik Spoelstra - Miami Heat

This marks the first time in several years that some of these players have asked for the call-up to the USA National Team following a hiatus due to the demands of their intensive NBA seasons.

One of the reasons so many of the stars were eager to return to international duty, was the USA Basketball Team's performance in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where the perennial powerhouse failed to get on the podium following losses to Germany and Canada.

This marks the second time in a row the US has failed to make it to the championship game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

These struggles have correlated with a rise in popularity and skill level from players outside the US. The international player pool is rapidly expanding, and the USA Basketball Team has been feeling the effects.

This team hopes to right the ship and will be eager to take to the hardwood and dissipate the questions that are following the USA National Basketball Team.

Before they can make it to the top of that elusive podium, they will have to duke it out with some of the world's best who are eager to prove they can stand atop the basketball world and will be giving no handouts to the USA National Basketball Team.

However, this USA team boasts accolades and pedigree few can shine a light on.

Kevin Durant has seen himself in the red, white, and blue frequently and is the nation's all-time leading scorer in international tournaments.

You might have heard of a man who goes by the name of Lebron James. James, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, will lead the charge as one of the game's greatest of all time.

They will be joined by 2020 Olympic gold medalists Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, and Jayson Tatum.

Making their Olympic debuts will be the hot-shooting Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard.

The team will embark on their journey with a training camp in July in Las Vegas, and will head to several different locations to play in showcase games, and will eventually find their way to Paris, where they will face off against Serbia on Jul. 28 to kick start their fight for the gold medal in the Olympics.

