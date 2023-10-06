US Space Force launched model rockets with students in Cripple Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — US Space Force Guardians helped launch some excitement for a STEM career in high school students Thursday. An opportunity a teacher said they don't get often in a rural school district.

For Cripple Creek-Victory High School senior, Socks Dressler, having the US Space Force come to their school is a dream come true. "Quite a lot actually, it shows our country, I hope, cares about us in small towns 'cause they're really important."

US Space Force Lt. Col. Adam Wasinger is from a small town. He said he wants to show these kids anything is possible.

"Just because you're coming from a smaller place that doesn't mean you can't achieve great things and you can really help improve the world and change it," said Lt. Col. Wasinger.

Students in STEM class created their own rockets and tested the science behind it.

"I was half expecting my rocket to kind of blow up mid-air instead of actually launch off," said Dressler.

"I'm just so proud of them, I see them, I see how inspired they are, I see them working hard and coming up with creative solutions and that really helps inspire me to keep doing what I'm doing," said Lt. Col. Wasinger.

This is the third year the Air Force Academy's Space Force program has come to teach students about STEM careers.

It's all thanks to one teacher.

"Our kids they don't get a lot of chances like this being where we're located, just due to proximity, so this is one of the highlights of their years, especially for our kids who have been up here their entire lives, it really opens up their eyes to what the world really has to offer," said Annie Durham.

Dressler said they didn't think too much about what could be after high school until this. "A possibility of going to work for the Space Force if I can."

