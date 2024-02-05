US Rep. Lauren Boebert granted temporary restraining order against her ex-husband

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert, after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission.

The order comes after a series of flare-ups between the couple, some leading to charges against Jayson Boebert.

The judges order for a temporary restraining order also included protections for three of the couple’s children.

Jayson Boebert denied that he broke into the home and has made threats against the congresswoman.

A hearing to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent is scheduled for Thursday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.