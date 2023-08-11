US Olympic and Paralympic Museum to offer discounted tickets through September

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum announced Thursday it would be running an offer on discounted tickets on Saturdays all the way through September.

Colorado residents with a State I.D. will get the chance to get discounted tickets at $5 every Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Not a Colorado resident? No worries! The museum says non-residents will be able to enter with a Colorado resident for only $10.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

The announcement of the discounted tickets comes just after the passing of the one-year countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. KOAA-TV is your home for the Olympics and coverage of the games from Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA.

You can watch all of the competitions with coverage from NBC Sports across multiple platforms.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum will be hosting a 2024 Downtown Paris Summer Fest. Fans will be able to get a chance to feel what it is like to be an Olympic competitor and even meet past Olympians themselves.

The discounted tickets come after the museum saw a decline in visitors in 2022. While the visitor numbers were low, the museum still managed to turn a $1.7 million profit, according to the museum's CEO, and is hopeful for the future of the museum.

