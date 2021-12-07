US Olympic and Paralympic Museum hopeful for more visitors in 2022

The attendance for the first full year of the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum wasn't as high as museum leaders had hoped.

The museum planned to see 300,000 visitors in the first full year, instead about 110,000 visitors stopped by.

Museum staff worked to get as many people in through events and programs during the 2020 games.

While they didn't meet their attendance goals this year, they said the feedback they received from visitors was positive.

“Not only do they get a world class museum, but they get a world class experience with our guest experience team members who show them and tell them more than what's on the wall or what they're reading or what they're watching, but they really dive into the history and they leave pretty inspired," said Tommy Schield, the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum Marketing and Communications Director.

The attendance for 2022 is expected to go up with the Beijing games in February and the expectations for tourists to visit the area.