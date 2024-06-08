Watch Now
US Forest Service to perform prescribed burn near Monument next week

Smoke may be visible from Colorado Springs.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 08, 2024

MONUMENT, Colo. — The US Forest Service will be performing a prescribed burn at the Monument Fire Center next week.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that they will be assisting Forest Service during this fire.

Do not be alarmed if smoke is visible from Colorado Springs.
