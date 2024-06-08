US Forest Service to perform prescribed burn near Monument next week

MONUMENT, Colo. — The US Forest Service will be performing a prescribed burn at the Monument Fire Center next week.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that they will be assisting Forest Service during this fire.

Do not be alarmed if smoke is visible from Colorado Springs.

___





UPDATE: Escaped Fremont County inmate recaptured in Colorado Springs 45-year-old Kegan Vanvliet, the escaped inmate from Fremont County Detention Center, was recaptured overnight in Colorado Springs, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Fremont County Sheriff's Office looks for an escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.