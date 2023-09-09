US Air Force Academy honors those lost on September 11, 2001

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year marks 22 years since the September 11 terror attacks on the United States. On Friday, the US Air Force Academy cadet wing honored those lost with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial at the Academy.

The memorial is made of two concrete slabs representing the Twin Towers and includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center.

The class of '76 dedicated the memorial to the Academy back in 2011.

The president of that class says he hopes cadets are ready to be first responders when disaster strikes. "Trying to let them know that at some point they are going to face a 9/11 scenario of their own. They need to be ready for it," explains retired Colonel Dan Beatty.

After the ceremony cadets started their 19-hour memorial run to honor those who lost their lives in the attack.

They are running in 15-minute shifts passing a baton and a firefighter's helmet until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

There are multiple events happening Monday across Southern Colorado in remembrance of September 11th, 2001.



Manitou Springs firefighters will start their annual 9/11 Incline Climb at 8:00 a.m. in full gear, while the incline remains open to the public.

Fort Carson is hosting a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Kit Carson Memorial Park near Gate 1 for the post, off of Highway 115.

In Pueblo, the Never Forget Ceremony starts at 7:58 a.m. to commemorate the time the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

