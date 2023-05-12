Uproar outside the Woodland Park school board meeting as superintendent position appointed

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) has a new superintendent. The word 'interim' was removed from Ken Witt's title at the school board meeting Wednesday night.

This hire has the community divided.

So many people showed up at the meeting that there wasn't enough room for everyone. About 100 people were left standing out in the rain.

"Why won't they hear what we have to say? Because they're scared that we have a voice," said a former staff member.

Witt's opponents said they don't approve of the appointment because he proposed a controversial curriculum that the school board later adopted.

Many stood outside for the duration of the meeting. One parent brought a microphone for people to speak.

"This man has shown us in his time as interim superintendent that he is not open to collaboration, he is not fiscally responsible and he does not have the best interest of all WSPD students," said one parent.

The board said they weren't expecting such a large turnout.

"We didn't know how many people were coming tonight, had no idea," said board president David Rusterholtz.

I spoke with Witt briefly on the phone before he hung up on me. Twice.

I asked him if he felt bad for those left out of the board meeting. He went silent and hung up.

There were some cell service issues so I figured we just got disconnected, but no.

"No, Lindsey, I hung up," said Witt over the phone.

Before he hung up on me, I asked what he'd say to those opposing his position.

"I am honored to be chosen by the Woodland Park School District Board of Education to serve as superintendent of the school district for another year.," said Witt.

The majority of board members are up for reelection.

One parent who spoke during public comment said his vote will be his voice come November.

"I can't wait to vote you out this fall," said Matt Gawlowski.

