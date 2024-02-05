Watch Now
Upcoming meetings over the new Fox Run Nature Center to be held in February and March

Fox Run Park — Colorado Springs, CO
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 12:33:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Parks and Community Services announced that they will be holding several additional meetings in regard to the planned Fox Run Nature Center.

During the meetings they would like to hear resident feedback, and to update everyone on the project’s progression.

The next public meeting will be held on Friday Feb. 16. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the Black Forest Community Club.

There will also be an open house on Mar. 14. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

The meetings will become the 23rd and 24th outreach events organized by the El Paso County Parks and Community Services.

"We value collaboration and are dedicated to making a positive difference in our community by serving the residents of El Paso County," said El Paso County Parks & Community Services Executive Director Todd Marts. "Our nature centers are a cornerstone in our park system and have successfully developed life-long nature conservationists, advocates, and stewards of the great outdoors. We look forward to continuing the legacy of our award-winning centers and adding more programming for residents and visitors in northern El Paso County."

For more information about the Fox Run Nature Center you can visit the Fox Run Nature Center's Website.

