Upcoming events set to impact access to popular attractions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Some upcoming events are set to impact access to some of the most popular attractions in Colorado Springs.

On Sept. 11, the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline climb to commemorate 9/11.

The Pikes Peak Ascent will temporarily close the summit of Pikes Peak to highway visitors and to Pikes Peak Ascent spectators until 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Guests can make reservations to drive to the summit after 10 a.m. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be live streamed at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Pikes Peak Marathon officials urge family and friends of runners to watch the race from Memorial Park.

The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the race.

The Pikes Peak Marathon will close the Manitou Incline all day on Sept. 18. however, Pikes Peak will not be impacted by the marathon.

Visit the Pikes Peak Marathon website for more information.

