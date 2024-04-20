Up close look at how Air Force Reserves fight wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — News5 got an up close look at how the Air Force Reserve helps fight wildfires. Friday, we were shown how equipment is installed into their tankers for water and retardant drops.

The 302nd operations group travels around the nation to help fight wildfires from the skies. They are preparing for the summer fire season by taking part in a week long training in California.

"We're gonna go train with all kinds of partners from state entities and Cal Fire, to federal folks, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and a whole host of people form all kinds of agencies so we can be ready for the season," said Lt. Col. Richard Pantusa with the United States Air Force Reserve.

Other Air Force Reserve units from Wyoming, California and Nevada will also be at the training.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.