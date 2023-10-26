Unwanted medication, get rid of it this weekend for National Drug Take Back Day

COLORADO — There is an important event happening this weekend that will allow you to get rid of your unwanted prescription drugs.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You can bring unused and expired over-the-counter medications to turn in locations across the state.

The point of this event is to prevent the potential for accidents and misuse, as well as protect children and teens from harm. Furthermore, medications flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash can contaminate water systems and threaten wildlife.

Several law enforcement agencies across Colorado will also be participating in events including the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Officers will be available at the following locations on Saturday to collect your unwanted medication.



Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)

Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd., Colorado City

The event will not cost you anything and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Needles, sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters, and illicit drugs will not be accepted at the pickup locations.

The National Drug Take Back Day is run by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of the United States and is an effort to combat the ongoing overdose epidemic in the United States. Each year the DEA hosts a take-back day in October and April.

Data from the April 2023 Take Back Day show that across the country, a total of 4,497 law enforcement agencies participated, and a total of 663,725 pounds of medication was collected. A total of 8,650 tons of medication has been collected since the inception of Take Back Day.

