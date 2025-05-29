Unvaccinated Arapahoe County toddler becomes Colorado’s sixth measles case of 2025

DENVER — An unvaccinated toddler in Arapahoe County who traveled with family to multiple international locations with increasing measles cases has been hospitalized after contracting the virus, becoming the state’s sixth case so far this year.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora after developing symptoms and has been isolated from other patients and families at the facility, state health officials said in a news release Wednesday, who added there’s no ongoing exposure risk at the hospital.

Toddler could have exposed people at hospital, pharmacies and grocery stores in Aurora

State health officials said the toddler could have exposed people at several locations in Aurora, including Children’s Hospital Colorado, a Walgreens on E. Hampden Ave., a Sam’s Club on Abilene St., and a Natural Grocers on S. Tower Rd.

At Children’s, the toddler may have exposed people on:



Thursday, May 22, between 6-10 p.m.

Monday, May 26, between 1:10-7:15 a.m.

Monday, May 26, between 9:26 p.m. – Tuesday, May 27 at 4:15 a.m.



At the Walgreens located at 18461 E. Hampden Ave., people may have been exposed on Friday, May 23, and Sunday, May 25, between 10 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

At the Sam’s Club located at 880 S. Abilene St., the toddler may have exposed people on Sunday, May 25, between noon and 3:30 p.m.

And at the Natural Grocers located at 3440 S. Tower Rd., people may have been exposed on Sunday, May 25, between 6-8:10 p.m.

What to do if you believe you were exposed

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings, health officials said in the news release.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated people run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, the CDPHE asks that you immediately contact your health care provider by phone before trying to seek treatment to avoid other people from becoming potentially infected with the virus. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

People who are susceptible to measles and were exposed may develop symptoms as late as June 12 or June 17.

Were you exposed? Vaccination clinics are available

People who believe they were exposed at any of the above locations who wish to get vaccinated for measles should head to the following vaccination clinics free of charge:



Adams County Public Health clinic, located at 1401 W. 122nd. Ave. #200 in Westminster, on Thursday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arapahoe County Public Health clinic, located at Altura Plaza, 15400 E. 14th Place, in Aurora, on Thursday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People who have received the full series of the MMR vaccine are well-protected against measles, as scientific data spanning more than 50 years shows the two-dose series of the shot protects people against infection about 97% of the time. In rare cases, about 3% of people vaccinated against measles can get infected with the virus, but vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to state health officials.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, according to health officials.

Colorado hasn't seen this many measles cases since 1996, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 7 cases across the state. Besides this latest case, Colorado has confirmed three cases in Denver, and one each in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs.

As of Friday, the CDC had confirmed a total of 1,046 measles cases — the second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult have died in the current nationwide outbreak. None were vaccinated against measles.

No outbreaks of the virus have so far been detected in Colorado this year.